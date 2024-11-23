In the high-stakes 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections , Nawab Malik, 65, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is trailing Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Abu Azmi by 9,425 votes in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency. A seasoned politician, Malik had won from Maharashtra’s Anushakti Nagar constituency in 2019 but shifted to contest from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar this year.

The constituency has become a key battleground, with Malik facing a tough fight against incumbent MLA Abu Azmi, who is backed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and Shiv Sena's Suresh Patil. Azmi, a formidable opponent, has held the seat since 2009, securing victories in three consecutive elections (2009, 2014, and 2019).

A storied political journey

Malik, the national spokesperson and Mumbai president of the NCP, began his political career in 1984, contesting his first election at the age of 25 but securing only 2,500 votes. He rose to prominence in Maharashtra politics after being elected to the Maharashtra Assembly in 1996, 1999, and 2004 from Nehru Nagar. After losing the seat in 2014 to Shiv Sena’s Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate, Malik made a comeback in 2019 from Anushakti Nagar.

Originally a member of the Samajwadi Party, Malik switched to the NCP after alleged differences with Abu Azmi. Over the years, he has built a strong political base, particularly among Mumbai's Muslim community, and is known for his contributions to education and minority welfare initiatives.

Controversy and public life

Malik’s political career has not been without controversy. In August 2022, he was embroiled in a high-profile dispute with senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede. The officer lodged a complaint under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, accusing Malik of making defamatory remarks about his caste and family during media interviews and on social media.

Despite the controversies, Malik remained a significant figure in Maharashtra politics, known for his sharp political acumen and influence.

As the 2024 results unfold, Malik faces a difficult fight to reclaim his seat in the Maharashtra Assembly. The contest has become particularly intense as seasoned SP leader Abu Azmi has strong ties to the constituency, alongside the Shiv Sena’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the region.