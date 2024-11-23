Maharashtra Election Results LIVE updates: Advantage Mahayuti as counting of votes begins
BS Web Team New Delhi
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Maharashtra braces for a major political showdown as Assembly election results are set to be declared today. Voting for all 288 seats took place in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is aiming to retain power, while the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar), and Congress is vying for a comeback.
The ECI has announced that vote counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday. For real-time updates and analysis, visit Business Standard.com. You can also follow live updates on Business Standard's social media platforms, its live blog, and the ECI’s official website. Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday.
The Mahayuti alliance is forecast to achieve a resounding victory, according to exit polls released on Thursday. Axis My India predicts the Mahayuti will secure between 178 and 200 seats, comfortably crossing the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-seat Assembly. In contrast, the MVA is projected to win between 82 and 102 seats, consistent with earlier exit polls published on Wednesday. However, as political analysts caution, exit polls are not always accurate and the final tally could spring surprises.
In Mahayuti, BJP is contesting the largest number of seats at 148 followed by Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at 80 and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at 52. There are six more seats where Mahayuti candidates are in the fray. In MVA, Congress is contesting 102 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 96 seats and NCP (SP) 86 seats. Two seats are being contested by Samajwadi Party and two seats by smaller MVA allies.
8:22 AM
Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: BJP+ gains the early lead, Congress+ trailing
The Mahayuti coalition consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde camp) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has established a lead on 28 seats, early trends show. The Opposition MVA bloc is at a close second and leading on six seats.
8:15 AM
Maharashtra results LIVE: Early trends start coming in with Mahayuti leading
The early trends show that the Mahayuti alliance has gained an early lead.
8:05 AM
Maharashtra election results 2024: Postal ballots being counted first
The ECI had announced that vote counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday. Around 58.43 per cent voters exercised the ballot Wednesday in the assembly elections in Maharashtra.
7:47 AM
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti vs MVA, who will secure win
The results of fierce electoral battle in Maharashtra will unfold soon with the leaders of ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence of their victories. Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is locked in a fierce contest with MVA that includes Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT) and NCP(SP). Mahayuti and MVA leaders are both interpreting the increased voting percentage as a sign of greater support for them.
7:34 AM
Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: The mood of Maharashtra has been with the Mahayuti, says Suraj Chavan
The mood of Maharashtra has been with the Mahayuti for the past two and a half years. By this afternoon, Maharashtra's mood will be clear, and the Mahayuti will establish its government," says NCP leader Suraj Chavan
7:19 AM
Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 LIVE: Most exit polls predict Mahayuti's victory
The Mahayuti alliance is forecast to achieve a resounding victory, according to exit polls. Axis My India predicts the Mahayuti will secure between 178 and 200 seats, comfortably crossing the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-seat Assembly. In contrast, the MVA is projected to win between 82 and 102 seats, consistent with earlier exit polls.
7:16 AM
Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: We believe that MVA will win the election in Maharashtra, says Ashok Gehlot
Counting will begin shortly and we believe that Maha Vikas Aghadi will win the election in Maharashtra, says senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
7:14 AM
Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: Tight security outside a counting centre in Koregaon
Tight security outside centre in Koregaon ahead of vote counting.
7:08 AM
Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: Mahayuti aims to retain power while MVA vies for a comeback
In Mahayuti, BJP is contesting the largest number of seats at 148 followed by Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at 80 and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at 52. There are six more seats where Mahayuti candidates are in the fray. In MVA, Congress is contesting 102 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 96 seats and NCP (SP) 86 seats.
7:03 AM
Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin from 8 am
The ECI has announced that vote counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday. For real-time updates and analysis, visit Business Standard.com. You can also follow live updates on Business Standard's social media platforms, its live blog, and the ECI’s official website.
6:56 AM
Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: Voting for all 288 seats to begin soon
The results of fierce electoral battle in Maharashtra will unfold today with the leaders of ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence of their victories. Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday.
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 6:54 AM IST