Maharashtra elections results: Aaditya Thackeray takes lead in Worli

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray , is leading in the Worli Assembly constituency, according to early trends on Saturday morning.

He is competing against Milind Deora, a former Congress leader who recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Aaditya Thackeray , the incumbent MLA from Worli, secured over 69 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, defeating NCP’s Suresh Mane. He holds the distinction of being the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections, as neither his grandfather Bal Thackeray, his father Uddhav Thackeray, nor his uncle Raj Thackeray have contested an Assembly election. Aditya’s cousin, Amit Thackeray, is also a candidate in the 2024 Maharashtra elections.

Maharashtra polls results: Milind Deora

Milind Deora, son of veteran Congress leader Murli Deora, has a strong political legacy. He was the youngest MP in the 14th Lok Sabha, representing South Mumbai in 2004 and securing re-election in 2009. However, since 2014, Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant has consistently won the South Mumbai parliamentary seat.

The Election Commission began counting postal ballots at 8 am on Saturday for the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, along with by-poll results in 15 states. Early trends indicate the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has gained a significant lead, with 78 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is leading in 12 constituencies.

Maharashtra elections results: Sakoli seat

In Sakoli, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole is ahead after postal ballot counting, while BJP leader Vijaykumar Gavit has also taken an early lead. The electoral battle is being closely watched as the Mahayuti coalition aims to retain power, and the MVA seeks a political resurgence.

The counting process is expected to involve at least 20 rounds in each Assembly segment.