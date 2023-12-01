Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / News / Mizoram Assembly polls: Counting of votes deferred by a day to Monday

Mizoram Assembly polls: Counting of votes deferred by a day to Monday

The decision to change the date of counting from Dec 3 was taken on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on December 4, a day after it was originally scheduled, the Election Commission said on Friday.

It said the decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

"The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday)," it stated.

The counting was earlier scheduled for December 3, along that in four other states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana - where assembly polls were held last month.
 

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

