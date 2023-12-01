Mizoram Assembly polls: Counting of votes deferred by a day to Monday

The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on December 4, a day after it was originally scheduled, the Election Commission said on Friday.

It said the decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

"The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday)," it stated.

The counting was earlier scheduled for December 3, along that in four other states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana - where assembly polls were held last month.



Pollsters predict Congress edge in Telangana



The India Today-Axis exit poll on Friday predicted a Congress win in Telangana. According to the exit poll, the Congress is set to cross the halfway mark in the 119-member Telangana Assembly by winning 63 to 73 seats while the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi might win 34 to 44 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party 4 to 8 and others 5 to 8 seats. Of the others, the exit poll said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen could win 5 to 7 seats of the total 9 it has contested. (BS Reporter)