Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: State registers over 77% voter turnout

Voting ended in Mizoram on Tuesday with over 77 per cent of 857,000 electors exercising their franchise, officials said. According to Election Commission data, 77.39 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the northeastern state. The overall voter turnout was recorded at 81.61 per cent in the 2018 polls.



The The Mizoram Assembly elections passed off peacefully, Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said, adding that the voting percentage is likely to touch 80 as final reports are yet to come from remote districts.

Serchhip in central Mizoram registered the highest polling percentage of 84.49, followed by Hnahthial (84.16) and Khawzawl (82.39). Of the 11 districts, Aizawl district witnessed the lowest turnout of 73.09 per cent. ECI data showed that Siaha (76.41) and Saitual (75.12) also posted lower voting percentages compared to others.



Voting was underway in certain polling stations even at 5 pm, an hour after the 4 pm deadline, as people waited in queues to exercise their franchise, Lianzela said.



Votes will be counted on December 3. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates in 23 constituencies, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting four assembly seats.



Mizoram chief minister fails to exercise his franchise in his first attempt



Technical glitches in EVM were reported from one polling station in Aizawl, where Chief Minister Zoramthanga failed to exercise his franchise in his first attempt because of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction.



"The CM had, in the morning, gone to Ramhlun Venglai Primary School polling station, but the EVM was not working at that time. So, he went back home and came again at 9.40 am to exercise his franchise," an official said.



Zoramthanga exuded confidence about coming back to power, asserting that the Mizo National Front (MNF) would get an overwhelming victory in the elections. The chief minister said that the MNF will be able to form the government on its own without support from any other party.



In the 2018 assembly elections, the MNF had won 26 of the 40 seats, securing two more in subsequent bypolls, while the opposition ZPM had won eight constituencies. The Congress won five seats, and the BJP won a lone seat.



Congress president Lalsawta and ZPM leader and the party chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma also exuded confidence that their parties will win the polls.