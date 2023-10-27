Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Mizoram polls: MNF accuses CM contender Lalduhoma of misusing MLA funds

Mizoram polls: MNF accuses CM contender Lalduhoma of misusing MLA funds

The MNF condemned Lalduhoma's alleged misuse of funds and demanded that Lalduhoma provide the actual amount of assistance to Zoremsangi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zoram Nationalist Party's Lalduhoma

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
The Mizo National Front (MNF) on Thursday accused Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) legislator and chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma of misusing MLA funds, according to a report by Eastmojo. VL Krosshnehzova, the media and publicity in charge of the MNF, alleged that Lalduhoma had misused Rs 16 lakh, allocated for assisting the sick during 2021-2022. 

The MNF alleged that one Lalthanmawia Hauzel submitted an RTI seeking information on how Lalduhoma had utilised the funds allocated to him. The ZPM leader responded that he had given Rs 2.5 lakh to Zoremsangi, a resident of Serchhip Dinthar. The funds were designated as "grant in aid for health purposes". The MNF claims that while the official records indicate a much larger sum, the actual amount received by Zoremsangi was about Rs 1,000.

The MNF condemned Lalduhoma's alleged misuse of funds and demanded that Lalduhoma provide the actual amount of assistance to Zoremsangi.

Ahead of the assembly polls, The ZPM has emerged as a serious threat to MNF's reign in the northeastern state. The ZPM won all 11 wards in the newly formed Lunglei Municipal Council in 2023 in a major blow to the ruling MNF.

The ZPM had contested 35 seats in the 2018 assembly elections and won eight seats, with its party chief Lalduhoma winning two seats: Serchhip and Aizawl West-I seat.

Elections to the 40-seater Mizoram Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP one. 

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

