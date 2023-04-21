Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Shah begins BJP campaign in the state



Shah started BJP's election campaign with a Roadshow on Friday afternoon in Devanahalli town, Bengaluru. Home Minister Amit Shah reached Karnataka today (April 21) for a two-day visit to assess the party's preparation for the May 10 Assembly election in the State.



On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend an event organised by a private news channel before taking a flight to New Delhi. According to the schedule of the events, Shah will also meet senior party workers to discuss the party's preparation for the upcoming party election.

So far, only 3,600 candidates have filled a total of 5,102 nominations for the assembly polls, which are to be held on May 10. The process of filing nomination papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. PM Modi to lead Karnataka poll election campaign



BJP shared the list of campaigners for the BJP with the Election Commission of India. The list has the names of some top party leaders like PM Modi, UP CM Yogi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Party president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, etc. Amit Shah initiates the BJP election campaign in Karnataka. BJP named the list of 40-star campaigners under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some film actors are also on the list of star campaigners, like Jaggesh, Shruthi and Thara Anuradha.