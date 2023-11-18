Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Cong sent Rajasthan to top in corruption, rioting: PM Modi in Bharatapur

Cong sent Rajasthan to top in corruption, rioting: PM Modi in Bharatapur

Addressing a rally in Bharatpur, Modi taunted state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying the people have decided not to vote for the 'jadugar'

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lambasted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the party sent the state to the top in the number crimes and riots by letting anti-social elements loose with its policy of appeasement.

Addressing a rally in Bharatpur, Modi taunted state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying the people have decided not to vote for the "jadugar" and that Congress will vanish from the state after the election. "3 December, Congress 'chhoo mantar.'"

Before he entered politics, Gehlot, the son of a professional magician, toured the country performing magic tricks.

Assembly polls are due to take place in Rajasthan on November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.

"On the one hand, India is becoming a leader in the world. On the other hand, you all know what happened in Rajasthan in the last five years. Congress has made Rajasthan a leader in corruption, riots, and crimes. That's why Rajasthan is saying - Magician ji, you won't get any votes," Modi said.

He also accused the party of giving a free hand to criminal elements with its policy of appeasement.

"Wherever Congress comes, terrorists, criminals and rioters are let loose. Appeasement is everything for Congress. Congress can go to any extent for appeasement, even if it means putting your life at stake," Modi said.

He said that the state under Congress' five years' rule has seen a maximum number of crimes against women and Dalits.

"Be it Holi, Ram Navami, or Hanuman Jayanti, you people could not celebrate any festival peacefully. Riots, stone pelting, curfew, all this continued in Rajasthan," he said.

The PM said the Congress has shattered the confidence of the women of Rajasthan.

"The Chief Minister is saying that women file fake rape cases. Can he protect women? Does such a Chief Minister have the right to remain in chair even for a minute?" Modi asked.

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

