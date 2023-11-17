Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Congress seeks EC action against PM
Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Congress seeks EC action against PM

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Rajasthan state Assembly elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the Rajasthan state Assembly polls on Thursday. Promises included a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 250,000 government jobs. Termed the "Sankalp Patra", Party Chief J P Nadda also promised to form a special investigation team to look into the paper leak scam, if BJP formed the government in the state.
On women safety and justice, the party committed to setting up a "mahila thana" at every district and "mahila desk" in every plice station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city. This comes in light of heavy criticism from the BJP on the ruling Congress government for not combating crimes against women in the state. Further speaking on women empowerment and upliftment, Nadda also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.
Rahul Gandhi held three rallies in Tara Nagar in Churu district, Nohar, Hanumangarh district, and Sadulshahar, Sriganganagar district on Thursday. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented a united front, dispelling speculation of infighting. 
Both Congress and BJP have expelled members who filed nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming state polls after being denied tickets. BJP leader and former vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association Amin Pathan joined Congress this week, stating that he felt the ideologies that led him to join the party were no longer existed.
Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Key Events

9:40 AM

Wind of change in Rajasthan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

9:36 AM

Congress accuses PM of hate speech in Rajasthan, seek EC action

9:30 AM

Rs 450 for cylinder, 'mahila thana', and 250k govt jobs among BJP promises for Rajasthan

9:40 AM

Wind of change in Rajasthan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to win the elections amid a "wind of change" while hitting at the Congress-led government of Ashok Gehlot for crossing the limits of appeasement. He also alleged that Hindu temples had faced destruction and symbols of subjugation were erected during the Mughal era.
 
 

9:36 AM

Congress accuses PM of hate speech in Rajasthan, seek EC action

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delivering hate speech in poll-bound Rajasthan and urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against him for asking voters to press the "lotus" button as if they're awarding the "death sentence" to the Congress.
 
 

9:30 AM

Rs 450 for cylinder, 'mahila thana', and 250k govt jobs among BJP promises for Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the Rajasthan state Assembly polls on Thursday. Promises included a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 250,000 government jobs. Termed the "Sankalp Patra", Party Chief J P Nadda also promised to form a special investigation team to look into the paper leak scam, if BJP formed the government in the state.
 
The party committed to setting up a "mahila thana" at every district and "mahila desk" in every plice station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city. Nadda also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.

Read full story here.
 
First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

