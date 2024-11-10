Rajasthan bypolls: 9,000 security personnel to be deployed on polling day

More than 9,000 security personnel will be deployed on the polling day for the by-elections to the seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, officials said.

"Strong law and order arrangements have been made for free, fair and transparent elections in all seven assembly constituencies of Ramgarh, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Salumber, Chaurasi, Khinvsar and Deoli-Uniyara," Rajasthan Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan said.

Mahajan said strong security measures will be implemented in these areas on the polling day on November 13, for which over 9,000 security personnel, including 43 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) and 17 companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), will be deployed.

A total of 6,275 personnel of state police and 650 jawans of Home Guard are also being deployed, he added.

Mahajan said flying squads and static surveillance teams will be deployed in every assembly constituency for intensive checking and monitoring on the polling day.

Additional monitoring teams have been deployed at sensitive polling stations in terms of election expenditure, he added.

The CEO said live webcasting of 1,122 polling stations will be done during the voting process.

He said 1,915 polling stations in these 7 assembly constituencies are spread across 1,366 locations, of which 604 locations are considered sensitive and central security forces will be deployed there.

The bypoll results will be declared on November 23.