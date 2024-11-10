Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan bypolls: 9,000 security personnel to be deployed on polling day

Rajasthan bypolls: 9,000 security personnel to be deployed on polling day

A total of 6,275 personnel of state police and 650 jawans of Home Guard are also being deployed, Rajasthan Chief Election Officer added

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 8:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 9,000 security personnel will be deployed on the polling day for the by-elections to the seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, officials said.

"Strong law and order arrangements have been made for free, fair and transparent elections in all seven assembly constituencies of Ramgarh, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Salumber, Chaurasi, Khinvsar and Deoli-Uniyara," Rajasthan Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan said.

Mahajan said strong security measures will be implemented in these areas on the polling day on November 13, for which over 9,000 security personnel, including 43 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) and 17 companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), will be deployed.

A total of 6,275 personnel of state police and 650 jawans of Home Guard are also being deployed, he added.

Mahajan said flying squads and static surveillance teams will be deployed in every assembly constituency for intensive checking and monitoring on the polling day.

Additional monitoring teams have been deployed at sensitive polling stations in terms of election expenditure, he added.

More From This Section

RS bypolls: BJP fields Union ministers Bittu from Raj, Kurian from MP

The CEO said live webcasting of 1,122 polling stations will be done during the voting process.

He said 1,915 polling stations in these 7 assembly constituencies are spread across 1,366 locations, of which 604 locations are considered sensitive and central security forces will be deployed there.

The bypoll results will be declared on November 23.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt gets Rs 3,449 cr from Hindustan Zinc offer for sale, sells 1.6% stake

Rajasthan sees boost in rabi crop sowing after favourable monsoon rains

Rajasthan govt steps up efforts to attract investment in mining sector

Rajasthan bypolls a test for CM Bhajanlal Sharma led months-old BJP govt

Rising Rajasthan Summit to get a push from local trade association

Topics :rajasthanElections

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story