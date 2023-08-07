Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

The Rajasthan cabinet gave its approval to a high-level committee's proposal to establish 19 new districts and three additional divisions within the state. This decision aims to enhance the administrative framework and accessibility of public services, according to PTI.

As a result, Rajasthan's district count will go up from the existing 33 to 50. The expansion will alleviate the burden on district headquarters and reduce the need for people to undertake extensive journeys for official matters.

The changes include the division of the Jaipur district into "Jaipur" and "Jaipur Rural", as well as the division of the Jodhpur district into "Jodhpur" and "Jodhpur Rural".

New districts include Apoongarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore, and Shahpura.





Also Read: Rajasthan govt to spend Rs 200 crore to ramp up infra in industrial hubs The state will now consist of 10 divisions, with the introduction of Banswara, Pali, and Sikar as the new divisions.

During a legislative assembly session in March, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced the creation of these new districts and divisions. He added that a high-level committee was formed to study the formation of new districts, and the state government had received a report on the same.

The establishment of these new districts is expected to enhance governance efficiency and provide much-needed convenience to the residents, who often face challenges while travelling long distances to reach district offices. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma highlighted that smaller districts improved service delivery, law enforcement, and overall governance.





Also Read: Gehlot govt suspends Jaipur mayor after husband arrested in bribery case According to a report by India Today, the committee, led by retired IAS officer Ramlubhaya, worked to assess various aspects and presented an interim report. This report was instrumental in Chief Minister Gehlot's announcement on March 17 of the decision to create new districts and divisions. Feedback from citizens, public representatives, and organisations was taken to help review the proposed district boundaries.

The process of re-evaluating the boundaries resulted in the committee submitting its revised recommendations to the state government on August 2. Subsequently, these recommendations received the Cabinet's approval on Friday.

The tenure of the high-level committee has been extended by six months to encourage public participation and input during this transformation.