Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Election campaigns to end at 6 pm

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that. On the last day of campaigns, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold four rallies in the state, while MP Rajkumar Chahar, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha will be addressing a rally in Bharatpur.
On Wednesday, both parties went all out with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah addressing public meetings the state, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding the Congress guarantee rally in Churu and Shahpura. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara was also seen alongside PM Modi.
BJP's manifesto for the state focuses on investigating corruption, women wlefare schemes, and transforming the state into a $350 billion economy. The manifesto also promises to further reduce gas cylinder prices to Rs 450. The Congress state manifesto, which was released earlier this week, promised to reduce cylinder prices further to Rs 400, competing with BJP's promises. The manifesto focuses on agriculture, employment, and women welfare schemes.
The Assembly elections poised for Saturday, November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.
11:46 AM
BJP hatching 'conspiracies' to win polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: CM Ashok Gehlot
While addressing a public meeting in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching "conspiracies" of the "red diary" issue and Mahadev betting app to win assembly elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He demanded an inquiry into the matter. CM Gehlot also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, claiming the BJP wants to "provoke" the Gurjar community in the state.
People are questioning Ashok Gehlot about the 'red diary'. Why are they afraid of it?: Home Minister Amit Shah
Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Home Minister Amit Shah states, "People are questioning Ashok Gehlot about the 'red diary'. Why are they afraid of it?"
He says, "The red diary has become the symbol of Congress's corruption...It has never happened in Indian history that Rs 2.35 crore cash and 1 kg of gold was caught in the ministry's cupboard, despite this there was no reaction from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. I have never seen anybody reacting so casually to corruption."
11:38 AM
Chiranjeevi scheme is a model for the country: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
In its state manifesto, the Congress party has promised to double the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. While addressing the public in a meeting in Jaipur, the Congress party stated that the insurance scheme is be a model for the country.
“Chiranjeevi Yojana is proving to be a boon for the people of Rajasthan. When one falls ill, it is very difficult to get treatment. Even the middle class people fall into debt due to illness. But the people of Rajasthan need not worry, they have the revolutionary Chiranjeevi Yojana with them... Chiranjeevi Yojana is a model for the entire country, under which everything was being provided free of cost, " Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
11:28 AM
People are disappointment with BJP's manifesto: CM Ashok Gehlot
Addressing a public meeting in Jaipur at the Congress Rajasthan PCC headquarters, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot defended Congress' manifesto. He added that BJP's manifesto were similar to the promises COngress had made in its seven guarantees for the state.
He said, "People are enthusiastic about the promises we have made in our manifesto. People are disappointed with BJP's manifesto."
11:23 AM
The people across Rajasthan are in a mood of change: Home Minister Amit Shah
