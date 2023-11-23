Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Election campaigns to end at 6 pm
LiveNew Update

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Election campaigns to end at 6 pm

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that. On the last day of campaigns, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold four rallies in the state, while MP Rajkumar Chahar, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha will be addressing a rally in Bharatpur.
On Wednesday, both parties went all out with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah addressing public meetings the state, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding the Congress guarantee rally in Churu and Shahpura. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara was also seen alongside PM Modi.
BJP's manifesto for the state focuses on investigating corruption, women wlefare schemes, and transforming the state into a $350 billion economy. The manifesto also promises to further reduce gas cylinder prices to Rs 450. The Congress state manifesto, which was released earlier this week, promised to reduce cylinder prices further to Rs 400, competing with BJP's promises. The manifesto focuses on agriculture, employment, and women welfare schemes.
The Assembly elections poised for Saturday, November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.  

Key Events

11:53 AM

There is competition between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot on 'Kaun Jyada Nikamma hai': Assam CM

11:46 AM

BJP hatching 'conspiracies' to win polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: CM Ashok Gehlot

11:23 AM

The people across Rajasthan are in a mood of change: Home Minister Amit Shah

11:22 AM

ED, IT has raided 50 times in Rajasthan, was anyone caught?: CM Ashok Gehlot

10:49 AM

Campaigning for elections to end at 6 pm today

11:53 AM

There is competition between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot on 'Kaun Jyada Nikamma hai': Assam CM

11:46 AM

BJP hatching 'conspiracies' to win polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: CM Ashok Gehlot

While addressing a public meeting in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching "conspiracies" of the "red diary" issue and Mahadev betting app to win assembly elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He demanded an inquiry into the matter. CM Gehlot also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, claiming the BJP wants to "provoke" the Gurjar community in the state.

Read full article here.

11:42 AM

People are questioning Ashok Gehlot about the 'red diary'. Why are they afraid of it?: Home Minister Amit Shah

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Home Minister Amit Shah states, "People are questioning Ashok Gehlot about the 'red diary'. Why are they afraid of it?"

He says, "The red diary has become the symbol of Congress's corruption...It has never happened in Indian history that Rs 2.35 crore cash and 1 kg of gold was caught in the ministry's cupboard, despite this there was no reaction from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. I have never seen anybody reacting so casually to corruption."

11:38 AM

Chiranjeevi scheme is a model for the country: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

In its state manifesto, the Congress party has promised to double the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. While addressing the public in a meeting in Jaipur, the Congress party stated that the insurance scheme is be a model for the country.
 
“Chiranjeevi Yojana is proving to be a boon for the people of Rajasthan. When one falls ill, it is very difficult to get treatment. Even the middle class people fall into debt due to illness. But the people of Rajasthan need not worry, they have the revolutionary Chiranjeevi Yojana with them... Chiranjeevi Yojana is a model for the entire country, under which everything was being provided free of cost, " Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

11:28 AM

People are disappointment with BJP's manifesto: CM Ashok Gehlot

Addressing a public meeting in Jaipur at the Congress Rajasthan PCC headquarters, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot defended Congress' manifesto. He added that BJP's manifesto were similar to the promises COngress had made in its seven guarantees for the state.
 
He said, "People are enthusiastic about the promises we have made in our manifesto. People are disappointed with BJP's manifesto."
 

11:23 AM

The people across Rajasthan are in a mood of change: Home Minister Amit Shah


11:22 AM

ED, IT has raided 50 times in Rajasthan, was anyone caught?: CM Ashok Gehlot

10:49 AM

Campaigning for elections to end at 6 pm today

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok GehlotSachin PilotVasundhara RajeNarendra ModiAmit ShahRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanState assembly pollsstate electionsAssembly pollsAssembly electionsAssembly ElectionElection campaignElection newsElections in IndiaIndian electionsCongressIndian National CongressBJPBharatiya Janata PartyBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement