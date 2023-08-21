Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

BRS has decided to field new candidates from Vemulawada, Khanapur, Asifabad, Boath, Metpally, Wayra, and Uppal. The sitting MLAs from these constituencies have been dropped for the Assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
K Chandrashekar Rao

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) released the first list of party candidates on Monday for the upcoming state Assembly elections. The CM released the first list of 115 candidates at Telangana Bhawan, the party headquarters on, the auspicious occasion of 'Sravana Somavaram'.

The official X handle (formerly Twitter) of BRS posted, "BRS Party Chief, CM Sri KCR announced the first list of BRS candidates (115 constituencies) for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly Elections."

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will contest from two Assembly constituencies, Gajwel and Kamareddy districts, the BRS supremo announced, addressing the press conference at Telangana Bhawan.

The party has not announced the candidates for four constituencies. BRS has decided to field new candidates from Vemulawada, Khanapur, Asifabad, Boath, Metpally, Wayra, and Uppal. The sitting MLAs from these constituencies have been dropped for the Assembly elections, a News Nine report said.

KCR said that from the Vemulawada Assembly constituency, sitting MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh will not be given a ticket. The BRS chief announced that Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao will contest from the constituency, News Nine reported.

Bandaru Laxma Reddy will get the ticket for the Uppal seat instead of the sitting MLA Bethi Subash Reddy.

The current Telangana Assembly completes its term in January 2024. The election schedule is likely to be announced soon, with elections likely to be held in December. The incumbent, K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been Telangana's chief minister since the state's formation in June 2014.


First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

