Telangana elections LIVE: Elect BRS for bright future of state, says KCR

BRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday accused the Congress of using minority communities as a vote bank, the result of which, he said, is that they are still living in poverty. "The minorities were still living in poverty because Congress just used them for their benefit and saw them as a vote bank," KTR said while speaking at a roadshow in Parigi in Telangana's Vikarabad district. Attacking the Congress further ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, KTR alleged that Telangana has many Chief Minister candidates, including Jana Reddy, who is not even contesting in the election.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday rejected the nomination papers filed by senior leader K. Jana Reddy for Nagarjunasagar on several grounds, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. His son has also filed his papers. According to sources, the returning officers had rejected 625 of 2554 nominations till 9.15 pm on Monday. The remaining 2388 nominations are still under scrutiny by the ROs.