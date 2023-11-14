Telangana elections LIVE: Elect BRS for bright future of state, says KCR

KCR also slammed the Congress goverments in the past and said that Congress ruled the state for decade but did not make provisions for electricity and water for the common of people
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Promising voters of making the state an "Ujjwala Telangana", Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) urged voters to elect Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming elections. He also slammed the Congress goverments in the past and said that Congress ruled the state for decade but did not make provisions for electricity and water for the common of people. Check out complete coverage of Telangana Elections here
First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:25 AM IST