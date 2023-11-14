Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana elections LIVE: Elect BRS for bright future of state, says KCR
LiveNew Update

Telangana elections LIVE: Elect BRS for bright future of state, says KCR

KCR also slammed the Congress goverments in the past and said that Congress ruled the state for decade but did not make provisions for electricity and water for the common of people

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday rejected the nomination papers filed by senior leader K. Jana Reddy for Nagarjunasagar on several grounds, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. His son has also filed his papers. According to sources, the returning officers had rejected 625 of 2554 nominations till 9.15 pm on Monday. The remaining 2388 nominations are still under scrutiny by the ROs.
BRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday accused the Congress of using minority communities as a vote bank, the result of which, he said, is that they are still living in poverty. "The minorities were still living in poverty because Congress just used them for their benefit and saw them as a vote bank," KTR said while speaking at a roadshow in Parigi in Telangana's Vikarabad district. Attacking the Congress further ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, KTR alleged that Telangana has many Chief Minister candidates, including Jana Reddy, who is not even contesting in the election.

Key Events

11:31 AM

ECI rejects nomination papers filed by Congresss leader K Jana Reddy

11:28 AM

Telangana elections LIVE: Elect BRS for bright future of state, says KCR

11:31 AM

ECI rejects nomination papers filed by Congresss leader K Jana Reddy

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday rejected the nomination papers filed by senior leader K. Jana Reddy for Nagarjunasagar on several grounds, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. His son has also filed his papers. According to sources, the returning officers had rejected 625 of 2554 nominations till 9.15 pm on Monday. The remaining 2388 nominations are still under scrutiny by the ROs.

11:28 AM

Telangana elections LIVE: Elect BRS for bright future of state, says KCR

Promising voters of making the state an "Ujjwala Telangana", Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) urged voters to elect Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming elections. He also slammed the Congress goverments in the past and said that Congress ruled the state for decade but did not make provisions for electricity and water for the common of people.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahElection Commission of IndiaTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiTRSKCRk chandrasekhar raorevanthBJPIndian National CongressBJP MLAsK T Rama Rao

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption