Telangana Governor accepts CM KCR's resignation following BRS poll loss

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and urged him to continue in office till the formation of the new government.

Rao's resignation letter was received, and the Governor accepted it, a press communique from Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor requested Rao to continue in office till the formation of the new government, it said.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao earlier said the chief minister had sent his resignation to the Governor following BRS' defeat in the assembly election.