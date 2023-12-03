Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana Governor accepts CM KCR's resignation following BRS poll loss

Telangana Governor accepts CM KCR's resignation following BRS poll loss

The Governor requested Rao to continue in office till the formation of the new government, it said

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and urged him to continue in office till the formation of the new government.

Rao's resignation letter was received, and the Governor accepted it, a press communique from Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor requested Rao to continue in office till the formation of the new government, it said.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao earlier said the chief minister had sent his resignation to the Governor following BRS' defeat in the assembly election.

Topics :KCRTelanganaState assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

