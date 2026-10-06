Drishyam 3: The Conclusion had a successful opening weekend but saw a severe Monday decline. Nevertheless, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu film has maintained its remarkable theatrical run in spite of the first Monday drop in collections.

The movie has now surpassed the Rs 300 crore at worldwide box office, and it is almost at the Rs 200 crore milestone in India.

The crime thriller was released in theatres on October 2, 2026, and it has a 2-hour and 30-minute running time with a U/A certification. This is recent information regarding the box office success of Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 3 Day 4 Box Office Collection Updates

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion earned ₹21 crore net in India on Day 4, a significant 65.6% decrease from the day before. As a result, the film's box office collection in India is ₹237 crore, and its total net collection in India is ₹197.50 crore.

On Day 4, the movie received an additional ₹5 crore from overseas, bringing its total international earnings to ₹66 crore. Across 16,254 shows, the movie had a 24% occupancy rate. The movie is now very close to reaching the ₹200 crore milestone. As of the present, its global gross collection stands at ₹303 crore. Drishyam 3 storyline The plot centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, whose well-thought-out attempts to defend his family have been the main focus of the first two films. As another probe threatens to reveal what Vijay has managed to conceal, the new chapter puts him under further pressure. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Top 5 titles to watch in first week of October 2026 The third and last movie in the Hindi Drishyam series, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, was directed by Abhishek Pathak. The Hindi third instalment of the Drishyam series follows a different plot than the Malayalam original, which was produced in Malayalam.