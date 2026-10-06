Jailer 2 trailer out: Tiger Muthuvel returns with snipers and new threats

Superstar Rajinikanth has a record of making a simple scene larger than life, just with his screen presence. Fans are eager to see the star on screen after the Jailer 2 trailer was recently released. Tiger Muthuvel Pandian returns in the much-anticipated sequel, but this time the superstar's persona is not just taking on his adversaries.

A covert mission, a dangerous network of crooks, snipers, and an even greater threat hiding behind the scenes are all hinted at in the just-released teaser. Another thrilling chapter in Muthuvel Pandian's narrative is promised by Jailer 2, which has Nelson Dilipkumar back as director.

Watch Jailer 2 trailer out!

Sun Pictures revealed the superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 trailer on October 5. The production house shared the trailer on its social media with the caption, “Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is back, and the hunt is ON!”

Muthuvel Pandian is originally kept out of the action in the trailer. Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's character is seen interrogating a hostage about the person behind the events unfolding around them. The hostage, however, suggests that even his interrogator may not be able to find the elusive mastermind.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion box office collection nears 200 cr The mystery deepens as multiple characters appear to be searching for the same person. At one point, Suraj Venjaramoodu's character asks his associates whether they have located Muthuvel Pandian.

Rajinikanth role in Jailer 2

Before the trailer reveals that the disappearance is actually a part of the Jailer protagonist's plan, the sequence gives the sense that he may have gone into hiding. A tired Suraj Venjaramoodu may be seen at one point inquiring of his associates if they had located Muthuvel Pandian.

Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian finally makes an appearance in the teaser. He has purposefully slipped off the radar rather than just vanishing. In the teaser, Muthuvel Pandian is shown surreptitiously probing the culprits while posing as a driver. Finding out if the line of command extends beyond the individuals he already knows seems to be his goal.

Vidya Balan in Jailer 2?

In one scene, Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan's characters engage in what appears to be a routine conversation. He graciously declines her offer of tea or coffee. Her remark, pointing out that the decision is between tea and coffee rather than "not between whether to drink or not," transforms the straightforward conversation into an eye-catching moment.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Top 5 titles to watch in first week of October 2026 The brief exchange gives an idea of the lighter tone that Nelson seems to be keeping in addition to the action-packed plot of the sequel.

About Jailer 2

On October 15, 2026, Jailer 2 is scheduled to open on screens across the globe. Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar, who directed the first Jailer, are back again in the sequel. Additionally, Anirudh Ravichander has returned to his role as composer. On August 10, 2023, the first part, Jailer, was released in theatres. It was well-received by reviewers and became the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2023. Additionally, it became the second highest-grossing Tamil movie ever and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.