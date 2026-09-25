Bigg Boss 20 update: Eviction, voting trends, Aasif Khan backlash and more

Fans are excited to find out who will be evicted from the popular reality show this week as the third weekend of Bigg Boss 20 approaches. During his time on Bigg Boss 20, Panchayat actor Aasif Khan has once again found himself at the centre of controversy.

Aasif has now faced criticism for his comments regarding moustaches and masculinity after Salman Khan criticised him for acting aggressively in the house. He claimed that in Rajasthan, guys without moustaches are not seen as "real men" during a duty. Online viewers criticised this comment, calling it a "socially backward" mind-set.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 20 eviction The third Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 is set to bring another eviction, with Isha Rikhi and Yung DSA reportedly in the danger zone this week. According to the recent close voting trends, Isha Rikhi has the fewest votes and Yung DSA has the most. Isha Rikhi might be the contestant leaving the Bigg Boss 20 house this week if the voting patterns continue. ALSO READ: The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani gives career-best opening The final results for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode are anticipated to be known by tonight. The shoot is already underway. It is interesting to note that Wednesday's program also hinted at Isha's potential departure. Isha Rikhi's removal has not been formally confirmed by the producers yet, though.

Aasif Khan controversial remark over "real men" In a recent Bigg Boss 20 episode, the remaining housemates were required to reject the contestant they did not want to be captain. Gullu placed the rejected stamp on Yung DSA's face during the task, pointing out that Yung had been shaping everyone in his group's moustaches similarly, implying that he expected the others to do the same. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Toxic, Shaque, Baby Do Die Do and more; check list Later, Aasif stood up for Yung on the moustache controversy. He stated, “Hum Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum.” (We come from Rajasthan. This moustache is our identity, and we don't consider men without moustaches to be real men).