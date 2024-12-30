Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan gets evicted, Vivian and others in top 10

Bigg Boss 18 has been seeing a lot of drama unfold these days between contestants. Sara Khan recently got evicted, meanwhile the show got its top 10 contestants including Vivian and others

Sara Arfeen Khan in Bigg Boss 18
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Bigg Boss Season 18 has seen much drama unfold among contestants this week. After getting the fewest votes, Sara Arfeen Khan was eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Housemates voted against her following her brutal fight with Karan Veer Mehra, which ultimately led to her elimination. Sara rushed towards Karan during the fight, almost striking him before he intervened. 
 
Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chahat Pandey are among the top 10 contestants chosen by the audience following Sara's elimination from Bigg Boss 18. Now, these contestants are fighting for the trophy, and their competition will only get fiercer in the days ahead. 

Big boss 18: The fight

After leaving the house, Sara came to several significant revelations. She claimed that Karan Veer Mehra was the person in the house that irritated her the most. He is a different person on the inside than the outside. In the house, Karanvir's image is the exact opposite. When Sara yelled and broke down, demanding justice from Bigg Boss, the fight intensified. Karan made everyone aware that the problem was from the outside by talking about it with Vivian Dsena as well. 
 
Sara also discussed the reason she was evicted, which was Kashish Kapoor. She claimed to be in favor of Kashish, but the entire household turned against her once that individual damaged her reputation. Sara left after learning that Kashish had taken advantage of her. 

Big boss 18: Weekend ka Vaar

Salman Khan, the host of Weekend Ka Vaar, addressed the entire dispute between Kashish and Avinash. Avinash was accused by Kashish of starting a personal feud with her. The accusation was denied by Avinash and the other roommates. Avinash was even dubbed a "womanizer" by Kashish, and their argument turned into violence. 
 
Salman challenged her statements and drew attention to the contradictions in her charges. Salman stated, “Angle is a big word for her, but womanizer isn’t.” Kashish tried her best to defend herself by saying, “I don’t have a problem with flirting. I only have an issue with him using the word 'angle’.”
 
Along with celebrating Salman's birthday, the finalists provided a break from the intense drama that captured everyone's interest. To celebrate Salman's 59th birthday, special guests Mika Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Rubina Dilaik, and Rahul Vaidya arrived. The third weekend of January 2025 is when the Grand Finale is scheduled to happen. In the next two weeks, more evictions are reportedly planned.
 
Topics :Big BossSalman KhanColors

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

