Top OTT releases this week: From Squid Game to Doctors, check list here

This week is going to be a complete roller coaster ride for content lovers as several new movies and series are going to be released on different OTT platforms. People who love binge-watching at home can watch these latest releases on different OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

These releases offer something for everyone, whether it is action-packed thrillers or heartwarming romantic flicks or drama. So if you want this weekend to be entertaining, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch!

Top 5 OTT releases of this week

Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game, released in 2021, is arguably one of the biggest shows in the world. After a long wait, the second season is finally here. Hwang Dong-hyuk creates the show where several contestants play this deadly children's game for huge amounts of money leaving only one man standing at the end.

The show revolves around the protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returning to the games, only to take it down from the inside. However, it is not easy at all as there are forces to derail him at every turn. The binge-worthy K-drama features Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul in lead roles.

Release Date: December 26

Where to watch: Netflix

Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar

Prabal Baruah's directorial 'Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar' is a mystery thriller series. It revolves around the lead character 'Ved' who goes on a mission to search for his missing wife Meera. But as the series proceeds, it becomes more complex as 'Ved' starts uncovering some truth. This is a promising psychological drama series, featuring Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, and Aamir Dalvi in key roles.

Release Date: December 27

Where to watch: Zee5

RRR: Behind and Beyond

RRR has shown the world that Indian cinema is growing and has the power to entertain the world. After the massive success of the Telugu movie, a new in-depth documentary film takes the audience behind the scenes of SS Rajamouli's jaw-dropping action drama RRR.

This latest documentary will allow viewers to see stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR preparing for their scenes and rehearsing for Naatu Naatu. It will also share some rare behind-the-scenes secrets, especially with the fight sequences that will also be disclosed.

Release Date: December 27

Where to Watch: Netflix

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' is the fifth instalment of his cop universe and released in theatres across the world on November 1. It is a sequel to Singham Returns which was released in 2014. The movie took inspiration from the Ramayana and kept the focus on the battle between the good and evil.

Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham is on a mission to rescue his wife Avni, who is kidnapped by Danger Lanka. The movie cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.

Release Date: December 27

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Doctors

Doctors is a medical drama series that delves into the complex lives of medical professionals, exploring their ambitions. The movie is set in Mumbai's Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre and it revolves around Dr. Nitya Vasu whose personal vendetta against Dr. Ishaan Ahuja turns into attraction during the complicated medical cases and personal struggles. The 10-episode series features Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Viraf Patel, Aamir Ali, and Vivaan Shah.

Release Date: December 27

Where to Watch: JioCinema