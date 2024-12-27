Bigg Boss 18 elimination: Sara Arfeen eliminated after fight with Karan?

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reports claim that Sara Arfeen Khan has been eliminated after a fight with housemate Karan Veer Mehra. This week will also feature Kangana Ranaut in the show to interact with the contestants

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 6:02 PM IST
Bigg Boss 18 SHOCKING Eviction: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ has been creating buzz over the internet keeping the viewers hooked to their screens as new drama unfolds every week.
 
Recently, Sara Arfeen Khan got into an argument with Karan Veer Mehra during a task that even led to a physical altercation between them. According to reports, Sara has been eliminated from the house and this surprised many contestants in the house.
 
'Bigg Boss 18' is reaching its final stage and the grand finale of the show is going to take place on January 19. News is also coming from the source of one member's elimination on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'.

Bigg Boss 18 eviction update

Several Bigg Boss fan pages on X claim the eviction of Sara Arfeen Khan from ‘Bigg Boss 18’. This comes after she reportedly got aggressive with Karan Veer Mehra and other contestants while performing a task in the Bigg Boss house.  Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trend Week 12: Who will face big eviction this week? 
 
Sara and her husband, Arfeen Khan, entered the Bigg Boss 18 together, with Arfeen having been evicted a few weeks ago.
 
After the fight, Sara complains to Vivian about Karan and says, "He can’t treat me like this just for the game.” After hearing her side of the story, Vivian confronted Karan to know what happened. When Vivian questioned Karan about his behaviour, Karan did not take it well and replied, “Tu mujhe bolne aaya hai ya puchne aaya hai? (Are you here to tell or ask me something?).”

Bigg Boss 18 Nominations For Eviction

This week Bigg Boss 18 Nomination List for Eviction:

  • Rajat Dalal,
  • Avinash Mishra
  • Vivian Dsena
  • Chaahat Pandey
  • Kashish Kapoor
  • Eisha Singh
  • Sara Arfeen Khan 
 
A recent promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Salman Khan lecturing Kashish Kapoor on 'Weekend Ka Vaar.' This week, the housemates will celebrate Salman Khan's birthday on 'Weekend Ka Vaar.'
 
This week Kangana Ranaut will also appear in the show to interact with other contestants like Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Bharti Singh to entertain the audience.
Topics :Kangana RanautBigg BossSalman KhanColors

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

