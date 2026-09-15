Bigg Boss 20 nominations: Aasif, ScoutOP and Rohed Khan face eviction

Bigg Boss 20 got off to a strong start, but relationships among the contestants have begun to shift as the season progresses. In the latest episode, Amrapali Dubey told Love Gill that Mahhi Vij enjoys being treated disrespectfully, while Uditi Singh spoke about having lost one of her lives in the game.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss nominated 3 contestants—Aasif Khan, ScoutOP, and Rohed Khan—as punishment for talking about nominations after rejecting the housemates' nominations.

What happened in the Bigg Boss 20 nomination?

Initially, Bigg Boss requested each contestant submit 2 names for nominations. After that, Bigg Boss played a video of Aasif, Yung DSA, Rohed, and ScoutOP discussing who to nominate after the competition was over.

Bigg Boss subsequently nominated three of the four contestants for eviction, with the exception of captain Yung DSA. Aasif responded that footage of other candidates discussing nominations must have been shown in addition to theirs when Yung DSA questioned him about why he appeared so upset after the nomination.

He started crying because he thought Bigg Boss had orchestrated this to remove Rohed from the game, and he went on to say that he must be sent home rather than Rohed.

Aasif Khan calls Bigg Boss 'unfair'

Aasif said, "Mereko game hi unfair lagne laga hai. Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho kya? Aagar aisa hai toh hume batana chahiye tha pehle (I’ve started feeling that the game itself is unfair. Have you brought them here just to make them win? If that’s the case, you should have told us beforehand). It would have been fair if Bigg Boss had just announced that these four contestants discussed nominations and I am nominating them for eviction."

Aasif further accused Bigg Boss and added, "If they are trying to break my friendship with you all and want me to go backbite about you to others, then that's not going to happen. Ghar bhejna hai, ghar bhej do. Maa kasam, agar mujhe Bigg Boss se ladna padega na, Bigg Boss se bhi ladunga. Mereko lag raha jaan bujh ke bhej rahe hain (If you want to send me home, then send me home. I swear on my mother, if I have to fight with Bigg Boss, I will fight with Bigg Boss too. I feel like they are deliberately sending me home)."

Bigg Boss 20: JioHotstar Streaming Time

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM and streams on JioHotstar at 9 PM.