The Revolutionaries, a period action drama starring Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada, and Ghamasaan, a high-stakes political crime thriller starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi, are among this week's major releases, offering plenty for binge-watchers.

This weekend's OTT lineup features a variety of new films and web series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. Notable releases include Vishwanath & Sons starring Suriya, Magudam starring Vishal, and CrunchLabs Season 5 featuring Mark Rober.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this weekend

The Revolutionaries

OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026

Where to watch: Prime Video

The lives of young Indian freedom fighters who took part in the armed struggle against British colonial rule are explored in this Hindi period drama, starring Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Magudam OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026 Where to watch: Prime Video This Tamil action thriller, starring Vishal Krishna, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan and John Vijay, marks Vishal's directorial debut. The story revolves around love, betrayal and revenge, and follows an ageing assassin named Linga, a corporate employee and a gangster whose lives become intertwined. Ghamasaan OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026 Where to watch: ZEE5 This Hindi action thriller, starring Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Ishita Dutta and Rajpal Yadav, centres on IPS officer Aditya as he takes on the notorious dacoit Maharaj in a complex conflict where crime and power are closely intertwined. Vishwanath & Sons OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026