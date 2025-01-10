Bigg Boss Season 18: Vivian Dsena refused tickets to finale, here's why

The Bigg Boss Season 18 is getting closer to its grand finale. With each day, the drama gets intense within the house and it peaked with the much-anticipated Ticket to Finale task. Whoever wins this task would get the ticket to the finale, but everyone was surprised when Vivian Dsena declined the victory.

Bigg Boss had shared a task with two contestants Viviana and Chum Darang and the winner of the task would have won a ticket to the finale. The task involves gathering gold bricks in a garden set-up.

Vivian emerged victorious but he declined to accept the prestigious ticket to the finale stating that his overly aggressive behaviour was against his principles.

Bigg Boss presented Vivian with an option to pass the ticket to Chum Darang, his opponent. However, she also declined the ticket to the finale and said she didn't feel worthy as she hadn't secured the win herself.

This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that no one accepted the ticket to the finale.

Bigg Boss Season 18 finale 2025

As Bigg Boss 18 moves closer to its end, this incident has sparked discussion over social media and raised questions about strategy, fairness, and gameplay ethics. Hosted by Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss season 18 finale is set to take place on January 19, 2025, on Colors TV channel.

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Expected Prize Money

The official cash prize for the Bigg Boss Season 18 has not been confirmed yet. Last year, the winner took home around Rs 50 lakhs. It is expected that the winner might get a similar amount as last year or even higher.

Who are the contenders for the finale?

Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun are the contenders for the finale.