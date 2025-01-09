Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama gets new release date for this month

The theatrical release of the much-awaited movie "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" has been scheduled for this month. Originally set for release on October 18, 2024, the animated film will now be released on January 24, 2025. This update was shared by the producer and Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Thursday.

This movie is a collaborative project between India and Japan that seamlessly integrates animation styles from both nations. The captivating visuals and authentic storytelling continue to honour its roots in Indian mythology.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad brought the latest version of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.' Prasad is known for his work on blockbuster movies like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR.

Prasad will ensure that the narrative connects with contemporary viewers while preserving the essence of the Ramayana.

About Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

The movie is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki. Several popular actors lent their voices to this iconic movie originally released on television in 1992. Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in the popular TV series Ramayan, gave his voice to the character of Rama. Namrata Sawhney voiced Sita, while the late actor Amrish Puri brought Raavan to life. Shatrughan Sinha was the narrator.

The 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' was first screened at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993, This movie was never released in theatres. It gained popularity in India through TV reruns in the early 2000s.

Live-action adaptation of Ramayana to release next year

Apart from this release, Nitesh Tiwari is also producing the live-action adaptation of Ramayana. This much-anticipated movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The movie will be released in two parts during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.