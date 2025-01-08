Triptii Dimri no longer a part of Aashiqui 3 - Here's what we know so far

The Aashiqui franchise is adored for its innovative romantic tales and successful albums. Director Anurag Basu revealed that Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will be featured in the third part of the franchise. However, according to recent sources, Triptii is no longer featured in the film.

It was reported that Triptii had exited the movie. However, a recent Zoom and Times Now article claims that the actress was fired from the production because the producers did not think she was a good fit for the part.

Aashiqui 3: No more involvement of Triptii

A source said, “Triptii was excited to headline the romance, but that’s not going to happen now. Aashiqui 3 is undergoing a [title]-related dispute. So, it has been postponed indefinitely". According to the report, Triptii willingly left the movie because of the shoot's delay.

Aashiqui 3: Makers removed Triptii Dimri

After the actor's first look test shot, the producers of Aashiqui 3 decided not to hire her, according to an industry source. "The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead," the source told a news outlet.

According to the source, one of the reasons the filmmakers believe Triptii does not meet the requirements is because of the way her image changed after Animal. The source added, "Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters. After Animal, there has been no buzz around her. More so, her solo standing at the box office hasn’t proven profitable with her recent films".

Triptii and the producers have not made an official statement on the subject yet. Therefore, it is challenging to discern the truth or whether the reality lies somewhere in between.The actor does not want to wait, and the producers are searching for a "fresher" face right now. Despite being a relatively newcomer when she was cast, Triptii has since made appearances in two more films as a result of the shooting delay.

About the film, Aashiqui 3

The original plan was for Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt to co-produce Aashiqui 3. Bhushan Kumar retitled the movie 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' in March 2024 and declared that he was producing it alone. But according to rumors in November, Kartik was eager for it to be a part of the Aashiqui series. All of these caused the production to be delayed. Anurag Basu will be directing the movie.