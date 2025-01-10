Game Changer box office Day 1: Ram Charan targets a blockbuster opening

The much-anticipated movie Game Changer was released today, January 10, 2025. It features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and is expected to be a mega-blockbuster.

Apart from Ram and Kiara, the S. Shankar-directorial Game Changer also features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. The action-drama movie is expected to be the year's most anticipated release.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Game Changer is expected to make around 50 crores on its opening day setting the stage for a blockbuster beginning. Sacnilk reported that the movie has already minted around 13 crores and this number is likely to surge in the coming days.

The movie may compete with Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has entered into its sixth week.

Game Changer Advance Booking

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer has collected Rs 26.8 crore through advance booking by selling 9,39,066 tickets across the country.

It sold the highest number of tickets in 2D-format Telugu language. The movie sold around 7,26,130 tickets helping it to mint Rs 22 crore and in 4DX format it earned Rs 4 lakh. Followed by the Hindi 2D version minted around Rs 3 crore as it has sold around 1,43,146, while 4DX and IMAX 2D in the Hindi language, the movie advanced around 8 lakhs and 26 lakhs respectively.

The Tamil language 2D format sold 48,884 tickets and earned over 70 lakhs, while in IMAX 2D format the movie collected 2 lakhs.

Game Changer movie cast

In the movie, Ram Charan plays the main lead, alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Vennela Kishore, Vijaya Krishna Naresh and Brahmanandam.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language political action thriller movie by S. Shankar, in his first Telugu film. The movie is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The shooting for the movie took place in multiple places, i.e., Japan, China, Malaysia, Cambodia and New Zealand.

The movie is made with a budget of Rs 500 crore and its running time is around 165 minutes.