Cricket dominated Indian viewership in 2023 on Amazon Fire TV: Report

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report 2023: Indian households spent an average of 4 hrs daily on streaming platforms in 2023, with one household in Delhi clocking in an average 5.4 hr daily streaming

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report 2023
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
The Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report for 2023 revealed that Indians prioritised streaming cricket over entertainment content during both domestic and international cricket tournaments. Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu emerged as the top states to stream cricket on Fire TV, according to the report.

In 2023, Indian households spent an average of four hours daily streaming diverse content, including movies, shows, cricket matches, games, and music through Fire TV. Notably, a household in Delhi led with a daily streaming time of 5.4 hours in 2023, marking the highest among Indian households using Fire TV.

The trends report emphasised that Indians across 99 per cent of the country's pin codes have purchased Fire TV devices, indicating widespread adoption. Fire TV Sticks has also received positive reviews, boasting a 4+ rating on Amazon.in. Here are some of the key highlights of the report.

Favourite streaming genres among Indian viewers in 2023
Besides cricket, F1 races witnessed a 50 per cent increase in viewership in 2023, compared to the previous year. Kids' content experienced a 31 per cent surge in monthly streaming hours, with popular apps like YouTube Kids, ChuChu TV, and HappyKids gaining traction. Music streaming through Amazon Music, Spotify, and others saw significant participation, with one in every three users engaging in music playback on Fire TV.


Most streamed movies on Amazon Prime Video by Fire TV users included "Pathan," "Bawaal," "Rocky aur Rani," "Jailer," "Drishyam 2," "Pippa," and "Mast Mein Rehne Ka."

Prime Video's original series that were popular among viewers included "Farzi," "Dahaad," "Jubilee," and "Made In Heaven."

Free-streaming platforms gain popularity
Free streaming platforms, including YouTube, miniTV, MX Player, and others, observed a notable 23 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) increase in streaming hours.

80 per cent Fire TV users rely on Alexa voice search
Approximately 80 per cent of Fire TV users utilised Alexa's voice search for content navigation, controlling smart home appliances, setting reminders, and more. Comedy, thriller, and drama emerged as the most popular genres, with titles like "Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma," "Big Boss," "Anupama," "Ramayan," and "CID" among the top voice-searched Indian titles. Parents used Alexa to search for and play kids' shows such as Cocomelon, Peppa Pig, and Chhota Bheem.
 

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

