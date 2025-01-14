Bigg Boss 18 nomination: Who is safe and who is likely to go home mid-week?

The grand finale week of Bigg Boss 18 has intensified competition among the final seven contestants. As the grand finale approaches, all eyes are on the mid-week eviction, which is set to take place soon. The grand finale of Bigg Boss will take place on January 19, 2025.

Mid-week eviction: Who is at risk?

As per BiggBossTak, all housemates are nominated for the coming mid-week eviction. As the voting lines are open, this has sparked the curiosity among fans to know who is going to be eliminated next.

According to the latest voting trends, Shilpa and Eisha are currently at the bottom when it comes to popularity, making them the prime contenders for eviction. Recently, the elimination of Chahat Pandey made the show unpredictable.

Bigg Boss 18 nomination list

All seven contestants are nominated for mid-week eviction:

Karan Veer Mehra

Vivian Dsena,

Shilpa Shirodkar,

Chum Darang,

Eisha Singh,

Avinash Mishra, and

Rajat Dalal

Media interacted with contestants

The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo features the media asking some tough questions to Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, and Vivian Dsena. The media criticised Eisha for using bad words for other contestants, while Rajat was called out for being overconfident.

Later, a female reporter questions the 12-year-old friendship of Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra.

According to the reporter, Vivian called Karan a 'ladies' man'. She also stated that Vivian once mentioned that people take Karan very lightly on the football ground and he's not considered among the A-list actors.

