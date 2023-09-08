Jawan on Google: Type Jawan in search engine to get an SRK surprise

Releasing seven months after Jawan fever has gripped the country, and even Google could not be left behind. The tech giant is celebrating Khan's latest release in its own way.

When a user searches for Jawan on Google, a walkie-talkie icon appears on the screen, and the moment that is clicked, the screen gets covered by bandages. The graphic of the browser screen getting bandaged up is accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan's voice saying "Ready."

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in special cameos.

This is the second time a Shahrukh Khan film has hit the bull's eye this year after the release of Jawan collected Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office, the highest opening numbers for any Hindi film so far. This is also the biggest single-day collection by any Hindi film so far. The film collected around Rs 10 crore from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Pathaan ended up with a gross total of Rs 543 crore.

On Twitter (formerly X), trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Jawan is doing exceptionally well at the worldwide box office on its day 1 of release.