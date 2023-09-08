Home / Entertainment / Jawan on Google: Type Jawan in search engine to get an SRK surprise

Jawan on Google: Type Jawan in search engine to get an SRK surprise

This is the second time a Shahrukh Khan film has hit the bull's eye this year after the release of Pathaan in January

BS Trends New Delhi
Jawan (Source: Google)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Releasing seven months after Jawan fever has gripped the country, and even Google could not be left behind. The tech giant is celebrating Khan's latest release in its own way.

When a user searches for Jawan on Google, a walkie-talkie icon appears on the screen, and the moment that is clicked, the screen gets covered by bandages. The graphic of the browser screen getting bandaged up is accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan's voice saying "Ready."
 
Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in special cameos.

This is the second time a Shahrukh Khan film has hit the bull's eye this year after the release of Jawan collected Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office, the highest opening numbers for any Hindi film so far. This is also the biggest single-day collection by any Hindi film so far. The film collected around Rs 10 crore from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Pathaan ended up with a gross total of Rs 543 crore.

On Twitter (formerly X), trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Jawan is doing exceptionally well at the worldwide box office on its day 1 of release.

Also Read

Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan

Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT

Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside

Pathaan to stream on Amazon Prime from March 22: Check all details here

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report

Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT

Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan

Film studios uploading older titles on YouTube to maximise reach, revenue

800 trailer: Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic sheds light on legendary spinner

Hollywood strike stings Warner Bros, profit outlook trimmed by $500 mn

Topics :Shahrukh KhanBollywoodFilmsmovies

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story