Home / Entertainment / Netflix's 'The hunt after Veerappan' shows notorious bandit in new light

Netflix's 'The hunt after Veerappan' shows notorious bandit in new light

Netflix is releasing a new eye-opening documentary on Veerappan, the Indian bandit against whom the country had launched the largest and costliest ever manhunt. The documentary is releasing on August

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Netflix's 'The hunt after Veerappan' shows notorious bandit in new light

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Streaming giant Netflix is set to launch a trailer for an eye-opening documentary called 'The Hunt for Veerappan', which will showcase the decades-long manhunt to nab the criminal. The hunt for Veerappan releases on August 4 on Netflix.

"For 17 years, Veerappan was the subject of India's longest and costliest manhunt,” reads the synopsis of the show. The Netflix series attempts to show in depth all the characters, including the ones close to Veerappan, the individuals charged to hunt him down, and the unseen and unheard stories of his capture, for the first time. 

In the words of the Director Selvamani Selvaraj, "For years, we had heard tales about Veerappan’s notoriety, yet no one truly knows what made him the dreaded criminal that he became and still be known as the Robin Hood for a section of the society. In this docu-series, through meticulous research, we have been able to dig deep into his complexities, unearthing untold stories and unexplored facets of his life. Our partnership with Netflix has allowed us to unravel the enigmatic personality and contribute to a broader dialogue that transcends Veerappan's individual story.” 

'The hunt after Veerappan': Insight

In the video, former Minister of Home Affairs LK Advani can be seen addressing the media about how the issue has turned into a national concern for the government. The various voiceovers in the trailer remind us that Veerappan was more than a person. He was a phenomena, a saviour for some and a villain for others, who called him the 'Robinhood of India'.

The series is a telling tale of the struggle of the security forces to apprehend him in a cat-and-mouse chase that lasted several years in the dense jungles. The show portrays the political and social commentary that accompanied his era.



Also Read

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Netflix sees stronger second half on password-sharing crackdown in US

Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

Irish superstar songwriter, pop singer Sinead O'Connor dies at 56

Nolan's Oppenheimer could lead to more useful discussions for Japan

Magic of 'pink' publicity campaign? Barbie creates history at box office

Man behind the Greenply ad that inspired an award-winning Mammootty film

'There is only one Robert'

Topics :Netflix IndiaNetflix documentaryNetflix viewers

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story