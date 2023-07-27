Netflix's 'The hunt after Veerappan' shows notorious bandit in new light

Streaming giant Netflix is set to launch a trailer for an eye-opening documentary called 'The Hunt for Veerappan', which will showcase the decades-long manhunt to nab the criminal. The hunt for Veerappan releases on August 4 on Netflix.

"For 17 years, Veerappan was the subject of India's longest and costliest manhunt,” reads the synopsis of the show. The Netflix series attempts to show in depth all the characters, including the ones close to Veerappan, the individuals charged to hunt him down, and the unseen and unheard stories of his capture, for the first time.

In the words of the Director Selvamani Selvaraj, "For years, we had heard tales about Veerappan’s notoriety, yet no one truly knows what made him the dreaded criminal that he became and still be known as the Robin Hood for a section of the society. In this docu-series, through meticulous research, we have been able to dig deep into his complexities, unearthing untold stories and unexplored facets of his life. Our partnership with Netflix has allowed us to unravel the enigmatic personality and contribute to a broader dialogue that transcends Veerappan's individual story.”

'The hunt after Veerappan': Insight

In the video, former Minister of Home Affairs LK Advani can be seen addressing the media about how the issue has turned into a national concern for the government. The various voiceovers in the trailer remind us that Veerappan was more than a person. He was a phenomena, a saviour for some and a villain for others, who called him the 'Robinhood of India'.

The series is a telling tale of the struggle of the security forces to apprehend him in a cat-and-mouse chase that lasted several years in the dense jungles. The show portrays the political and social commentary that accompanied his era.