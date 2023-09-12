Home / Entertainment / Pushpa The Rule: Release date announced, movie will be released next year

Pushpa The Rule: Release date announced, movie will be released next year

Pushpa makers confirmed the release date of Pushpa 2. According to Mythri Moviemaker, the movie will be released next year on August 15. Check details below

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Pushpa 2

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in December 2021, the second instalment of the movie, Pushpa: The Rule, is ready to be released in theatres next year.

Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is one of the most anticipated movies, and it is expected that this movie will also shatter many records, just like the first part of the movie. The prequel had collected over Rs 350 crores across the world.

Allu Arjun also won a national award in the best actor category for his role in Pushpa.

Pushpa 2 will be released next year

The producers of the movie, Mythri Moviemakers, confirmed the release date on Monday. They took to Twitter to announce the Pushpa 2 release date.

The movie will hit theatres on August 15. The Mythri Moviemakers tweeted, "Mark the Date 
15th AUG 2024 - #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide
PUSHPA RAJ IS COMING BACK TO CONQUER THE BOX OFFICE 
Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil  @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries"

Fans are excited about Pushpa 2

As soon as the makers confirmed the release date, fans were going crazy to watch the sequel. They are sharing their thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter), One of the users wrote, "RECORD OPENING IN HINDI LANGUAGE FOR SURE"

Another X user wrote, "Ready to witness the Rule of Pushpa Raj."

One of the actor's fans said, "Box office will be on fire mode on 15 August 2024. Every record will break."

What is the release date of Pushpa 2?

The makers confirmed that Pushpa 2 will hit theatres on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

What is the cast of Pushpa: The Rule?

In the movie, Allu Arjun will be again seen in the titular role of Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Along with these two, several other stars will also be there in the movie such as Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Parth Siddhpura Ajay Ghosh.

Topics :moviesTeluguBollywoodIndian film industryEntertainment News

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

