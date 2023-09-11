Home / Entertainment / The Crown Season 6 set to release later this year, check the latest updates

The Crown Season 6 set to release later this year, check the latest updates

The Crown Season 6 is set to release later this year, Netflix confirmed. This will be the last season of The Crown, but also the first to wrap after the demise of the Queen Elizabeth II

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The Crown Season 6

Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Netflix's one of the most controversial and beloved shows 'The Crown' is all set to return with season 6 this year, the streaming platform has confirmed.

Season 6 will be the last season of 'The Crown,' but it's also the first show to wrap after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The final season includes the tragic and relevant events to the royal family.

Netflix shares update
Netflix shared an official update about the final season of The Crown. On September 4, Netflix shared a post on X ( formerly known as Twitter) where they shared the marriage invitation card of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. 


Netflix shared the invitation card with a message that reads, "After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season."

The sixth and final season is scheduled to be released in late 2023. However, Netflix expected some delay due to the ongoing strike of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Watch the teaser here:

What to expect with 'The Crown' Season 6?
The final season will surely explore the poignant narratives which will include Princess Diana's death, played by Elizabeth Debicki. Along with it, the show will also depict the early relationship of Prince William portrayed by Ed McVey. 


The story will also show the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla soon after his ascension to the throne in real life.

On one hand, many fans are eagerly waiting for the release of 'The Crown' last season, and many are concerned about the depiction of sensitive points in the season. The way Princess Diana's death is shown sparks debate about its impact on the royal family. Season 6 also challenges the opinion of viewers towards King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have just begun their reign. The portrayal of Prince Harry in the middle of a public rift adds another layer of conspiracy.

What is the cast of 'The Crown'?
Here's the list of 'The Crown' cast

  • Imelda Staunton
  • Jonathan Pryce
  • Lesley Manville 
  • Marcia Warren
  • Dominic West 
  • Elizabeth Debecki
  • Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey - Play Prince William
  • Will Powell
  • Meg Bellamy 
  • Olivia Williams
  • Bertie Carvel 
  • Lydia Leonard

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

