The Crown Season 6 set to release later this year, check the latest updates

Netflix shares update Netflix shared an official update about the final season of The Crown. On September 4, Netflix shared a post on X ( formerly known as Twitter) where they shared the marriage invitation card of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.
Watch the teaser here:
After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.— Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2023
What to expect with 'The Crown' Season 6? The final season will surely explore the poignant narratives which will include Princess Diana's death, played by Elizabeth Debicki. Along with it, the show will also depict the early relationship of Prince William portrayed by Ed McVey.
What is the cast of 'The Crown'? Here's the list of 'The Crown' cast
- Imelda Staunton
- Jonathan Pryce
- Lesley Manville
- Marcia Warren
- Dominic West
- Elizabeth Debecki
- Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey - Play Prince William
- Will Powell
- Meg Bellamy
- Olivia Williams
- Bertie Carvel
- Lydia Leonard