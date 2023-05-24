Home / Entertainment / Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when their car lost control at a sharp bend, reports said

BS Trends
Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who is popularly known for essaying the role of Jasmine Mavani in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday.

The news of Vaibhavi’s demise was shared by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator and TV producer JD Majethia.

"Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. The family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for the last rites. RIP Vaibhavi," Majethia wrote on his Instagram story.


According to a Times of India report, Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when their car lost control at a sharp bend. The actor’s brother rushed to Himachal Pradesh after hearing about the accident.

Several of her peers in the industry also mourned her untimely passing.

Rupali Ganguly (of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star. Sharing a picture of the actress on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Gone too soon, Vaibhavi!"

Actor Deven Bhojani also paid tribute to the actress on Twitter.

"Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as " Jasmine " of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45 @TheRupali," he wrote.
 

Vaibhavi also worked with actor Ayush Mehra in the web series Chhapaak.

The actor’s funeral will take place in Mumbai at 11 am on Wednesday.

