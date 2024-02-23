Shaitaan trailer: "Uninvited guest" R Madhavan creates havoc in Ajay's home

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-starrer Shaitaan has been released today. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and it is all set to release in theatres on March 8.

The trailer looks very promising and full of twists and turns featuring Ajay Devgn alongside acting powerhouse R Madhavan and Jyotika giving a thrilling experience. The two-minute and thirty-second trailer is full of supernatural elements and is enough to leave you on the edge of your seat.

The trailer begins when the antagonist, Madhavan, enters Ajay and Jyotika's house in search of a mobile charger. Jyotika, who senses some danger, asks her husband to be rid of the uninvited guest R Madhavan. In the meantime, Madhavan hypnotised their daughter and used her against them as a weapon. Ajay's daughter, Janvi follows all the commands of Madhavan, from eating tea powder to assaulting her father.

Shaitan Trailer Fans Reaction Several fans took X (formerly known as Twitter), to share their feeling about the trailer of Shaitaan.





Also Read: Article 370 Movie: PM Modi praises the movie, here's all you should know One of the X users said, “Shaitaan Trailer is very dangerous and scary. It gives a stir in your mind, very excited to see the scary truth of black magic on the big screen.”

Another user wrote, “Its Ajay Devgn Vs R Madhava ! Its Acting Vs Acting Its Good Vs Evil !! What a Trailer man #Shaitaan is Sure Shot Hit !!”

“What a trailer #ShaitaanTrailer mind blowing, fabulous, fantastic, also acting of ajay devgn & R madhvan superb. Dil jeet liya sir @ajaydevgn,” a third user wrote.

Movie critic, Taran Adarsh also shared his words about the Shaitaan trailer and wrote, “AJAY DEVGN - R MADHAVAN - JYOTIKA: ‘SHAITAAN’ TRAILER ARRIVES, WATCH IT HERE… 8 MARCH RELEASE… Captivating… Get ready for the chills and jump scares… #ShaitaanTrailer raises the expectations multifold.”

Shaitaan Movie Cast Shaitaan movie features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala in pivotal roles. What is the release date of the Shaitaan movie 2024? Shaitaan movie is all set to hit theatres on March 8, 2024.