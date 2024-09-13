Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law purchases home in London for Rs 231.47 crore

In one of the biggest residential deals of the year in the UK, Indian entrepreneur Harish Ahuja spent £21 million ($27 million) for a house in London's Notting Hill neighbourhood, defying a wider slowdown in luxury purchases. According to a UK filing, Harish Ahuja purchased the eight-story residential convent in July and is the owner and operator of Shahi Exports Pvt. After renovation, his son Anand Ahuja and daughter-in-law Sonam Kapoor intend to occupy a portion of the expansive property as their house. Another portion of the residence is likely going to be turned into flats, according to Bloomberg, which cited sources with knowledge of the development. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law home in London for Rs 231.47 crore

The article stated that the house, which has more than 20,000 square feet of area, was previously owned by a religious order and charity with UK registration, and it is only a short walk from Kensington Gardens.

Harish Ahuja's house is one of the handful that sold for more than £20 million this year, along with a £27 million Mayfair mansion that was sold by art collector and oil billionaire couple Fatima and Eskandar Maleki at a 33% discount.

Ravi Ruia purchased a £113 million property with a view of Regent's Park last year. In addition, Adar Poonawalla paid £138 million for a property he was renting from a Polish millionaire Dominika Kulczyk, making it the most expensive UK home deal of 2023.

Who is Harish Ahuja?

The eight-story residential convent was purchased in July by Shahi Exports Pvt's owner and operator, Harish Ahuja, as per a UK filing. He is the father of Anand Ahuja and father-in-law of actor Sonam Kapoor.

Through Shahi Exports, a local division of Fitch Ratings that supplies global brands like Uniqlo, Decathlon, and H&M, the Ahuja made his fortune. According to its website, the corporation runs more than 50 factories and has over 100,000 employees. Ahuja's son, Anand owns his own retail business in addition to serving as a director at Shahi Exports.

Sonam got married to Anand in 2018 and the couple shares their Mumbai house with son Vayu who was born in August 2022.