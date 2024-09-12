Vir Das becomes first Indian to host Int'l Emmy Awards, B'wood reacts

The 2024 International Emmy Awards will be hosted by actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said. The International Emmy Awards will be conducted on November 25 in New York City. This time around, Das, who was previously nominated for an International Emmy in the Comedy category in 2021 and went on to win the prize for his Netflix comedy special Landing in 2023, will now serve as host. He is the first Indian host of this esteemed event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp An official statement for the host of the 2024 International Emmy Awards Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences expressed his excitement about Das hosting the event and said, “We’re delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy® Host to his impressive list of talents. With his unique humour and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience.”





Vir reacts on hosting the 2024 International Emmy Awards

Vir poured out his happiness at the opportunity of hosting the Emmys and stated, "I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing," he said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Vir further added, “Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host, I can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!”

Bollywood reactions on Vir in hosting the 2024 International Emmy Awards

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan said on his achievement, "Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done." Apoorva Mehta also wrote, "This is so amazing! Congratulations @virdas !!" Bipasha Basu also joined in clapping hands emojis. Zoya Akhtar stated, "Of course you are."

Actor Dia Mirza said, "This is absolutely amazing." Shweta Tripathi too commented, "Whoaaaaaaa this is absolutely amazing!! Shall be watching." Kriti Sanon said, "That’s so amazing!!" Soni Razdan too appreciated, "Wow." Shefali Shah added, "That’s super cooooollllll congrats." The International Emmy Awards will be conducted on November 25 in New York City.

Vir Das’s current projects

With a diverse career, Das is now touring internationally as part of his Mind Fool tour. As Satyajit Sen, a TRP-hungry TV news anchor, in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae, which is currently available on Prime Video, Das is currently receiving appreciation.

About the Comedian-Actor, Vir Das

Vir started his career by performing as a stand-up comedian in various locations in India. A combination of stand-up specials, live performances, and roles in Bollywood movies like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company contributed to his way to popularity.

Vir starred in Judd Apatow's The Bubble and is currently working with Andy Samberg and CBS Studios on a single-camera sitcom. In addition, he plays lead singer for the comedy-rock band Alien Chutney in India.

For his special Vir Das: For India, Vir was already nominated for an Emmy in 2021. For his Netflix special Landing, he was awarded in 2023. In addition to performing stand-up, Vir Das has developed, produced, and starred in multiple television shows, including as Jestination Unknown on Amazon, Hasmukh on Netflix, and Whiskey Cavalier on ABC.