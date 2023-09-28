Top 5 movies releasing today, check cast, where to watch, story, and more

September has been an entertaining month for all movie lovers, and the month isn't over yet. Many more movies are going to hit theatres and OTT platforms today, September 28, 2023, which will be a complete package of entertainment.

From comedy to thriller, action to romance, these movies will make your weekend. Some of the movies you can watch sitting at your home, and some you can watch in theatres.

Top 5 movies releasing today Fukrey3 Honey and Choocha are back with Pandit Ji and Laali in the third instalment of Fukrey. The movie stars Pulkit Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in a comedy-drama with the wittiest jokes. The third part misses Ali Fazal, but Richa Chaddha will continue with its Bholi Punjaban character.

Release Date: September 28, 2023

Where to watch: In theatres

The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri directed The Vaccine War is releasing in theatres today. It is a medical thriller movie which is based on a true story of Covaxin development during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. This movie is marked as "India's first bio-science film." Stars like Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, and Anupam Kher are part of it. Vivek Agnihotri's last movie The Kashmir Files was a blockbuster, and the expectation is quite the same with The Vaccine War as well.

Release Date: September 28, 2023

Where to watch: In theatres

Pyaar Hai Toh Hai

For all those who love Bollywood romance, there is a movie for them. Pradeep R.K. Chaudhary directed Pyar Hai Toh Hai is releasing today. It is a romantic heartwarming story between Arman (Karan Hariharan) and Nimmo (Paanie Kashyap). The movie is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and shows how the couple faces obstacles in order to be together.

Release Date: September 28, 2023

Where to watch: In theatres

Love is in the Air

Another romantic drama movie which is co-written and directed by Adrian Powers. The movie is about Delta Goodrem, a seaplane pilot, flying in the north Australian tropics who falls in love with the man who is sent to ruin her business. The movie stars Delta Goodrem as Dana Randall, Joshua Sasse, and Roy Billing playing the key role.

Release Date: September 28, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

The Kill Room

The Kill Room is a dark comedy thriller directed by Nicol Paone and written by Jonathan Jacobson. The movie is about an art dealer who ties up with a hitman and his boss with a money laundering scheme that turns the hitman into an avant-garde sensation forcing the dealer to play against the underworld.

Release Date: September 28, 2023

Where to watch: In theatres