Suhana Khan's Debut Film 'The Archies', director Zoya shares her experience

Zoya Akhtar shared her experience of working with debutants and called it refreshing for herself as well. Zoya Akhtar directed The Archies will feature Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Anand

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The Archies

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Suhana Khan is making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's directed "The Archies," which is based on popular American comics of the same name. The movie will be released on Netflix. 

Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, the movie will also make the debut of Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, etc.

Zoya Akhtar organised boot camps for newbies
Before the movie's release, director Zoya Akhtar shared her experience of working with the debutants. She revealed that everyone went through a rigorous training process to ace their performance.


In her recent conversation with Vogue India, Zoya said that they had to do a complete boot camp to prepare all the fresh faces to portray their roles perfectly.

The filmmaker also shared the challenges where she pointed out that they all were completely 'raw' and they needed a complete boot camp for different reasons. 

The 50-year-old director added, “One is you want your characters to be who you want them to be. You want to co-create something with the actor. Two, you want them to be comfortable when they hit the scene because it is overwhelming. You have other people on the set. You have a camera in your face and you have to come up there and you have to perform. When the word action is said, it is daunting.”

She further elaborates that there was a big boot camp that aimed to get them along with each other, enhance their confidence, and develop a level of ease, which only comes if they are well-prepared and not so nervous. 

The filmmaker also spoke about the shooting with the newcomers, which made her relive her debut, and she called it a refreshing experience for her.

About The Archies

The Archies is an upcoming Hindi language teen-musical comedy movie which is based on the American comic book series. The movie is directed by Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and it is produced by Tiger Baby Productions. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2023. The teaser of the movie was released on June 18, 2023, which garnered mixed reactions. 

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

