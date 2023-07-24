Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look unveiled in new poster of SRK's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan dropped another character banner of Vijay Sethupathi from his upcoming movie 'Jawan' on Monday, offering a brief look at the film's antagonist in black oval shades and beard.

"There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out,” Shah Rukh wrote with the banner, which depicts Sethupathi's personality as 'the dealer of death'. Prior to Sunday, Sethupathi's first look was dropped by the creators. It offered a serious close-up shot of the actor’s left eye as he passed a death look.



He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/CvSJMT5PNE — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 23, 2023

Sharing the banner via social media, Red Chillies Entertainment stated, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan.”

Vijay Sethupathi’s on new poster of SRK's Jawan: Insight

On Sunday, the creators raised the crowds' excitement a bit higher by dropping a charming banner highlighting Vijay. It appears that the creators are doing everything in their power to keep the energy and expectation of the fans around the film's release high by teasing updates on it.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the banner with Vijay's intense eyes. The Twitter handle captioned, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan." Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared a bald look banner, where he can be seen brandishing weapons. Sharing the banner, Shah Rukh stated, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta (When I turn villain, no hero can stand in front of me)! #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."