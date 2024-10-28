WATCH: SRK dances at son's D'YAVOL launch event in Dubai; video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan danced at the launch event of his son Aryan Khan's luxury brand D'YAVOL on Sunday in Dubai. The actor has been seen promoting his son's brand since the beginning with all smiles and pride.

The 58-year-old actor was seen dancing with mother-in-law, Savita Chibber at a party in Dubai. The actor was seen attending a party hosted by D'YAVOL and he invited his mother-in-law to join him on the elevated stage to dance with him. However, his wife Gauri Khan was missing from the event.

Several videos went viral over social media platforms showing King Khan dancing at the event on his popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. He recreated the hook step from the song with his striking iconic pose leaving the crowd mesmerised.

This was the official launch event by D'YAVOL, a luxury brand owned by Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan never shies to promote his son's brand and he even featured in an ad last year. He was also spotted wearing the outfits from the brand house during several events.

The D'YAVOL jacked was priced at Rs 99,000 and the Killing Smokes hoodie costs around Rs 41,000.

Khan has always supported his kids in their professional endeavours. He will soon share screen space with his daughter in his next flick ‘King’, which is likely to hit the theatres next year.

On SRK's professional front

Last year in January, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to the silver screen with Pathaan after a long break of four years. Followed by another blockbuster, 'Jawan' which was released in September 2023, and ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The superstar gave three back-to-back blockbusters in 2023.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is headlining an upcoming action thriller, ‘King’. It is expected that he would play a don and an assassin. The highly-anticipated movie also features his daughter, Suhana Khan, while the movie has Abhishek Bachchan playing the role of antagonist. The excitement surrounding ‘King’ continues to increase, especially with the movie's announcement expected on SRK's birthday on November 2.