CID to return on Sony after 6 years, makers to release the promo tomorrow

One of the most popular TV series CID is making a comeback after six years. The official social media handle of Sony Entertainment Television has dropped a post announcing the return of the popular CID show, the post mentioned that a promo will be out tomorrow, October 26. The caption of the viral post reads, "Mark your calendars - 26th October ko hoga ek dhamakedar promo drop!”

The popular CID cast includes Shivaaji Satam playing the lead role together with Daya Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, and the late Dinesh Phadnis in vital roles. The serial was very popular and offered extensive drama leaving audiences entertained.

The short clip was shared on Instagram on October 24 announcing the return of CID 2 featuring Sivaaji Satam who will recreate his iconic role of ACP Pradyuman, however, no more details are being shared about the rest of the team. The short clip shows ACP Pradyuman in a tense situation who arrives at a location where there are multiple bomb blasts, then the video concludes with a special whistle asserting the return of the show.

Check the post here:

How did fans react?

As soon as the news broke, fans showed excitement for the second season of the iconic show CID as everyone wanted to know what the new season brings for them.

The post has garnered over 1.4 million views and over 70k likes. The fans are feeling nostalgic after knowing the return of the show. One of the fans shared his happiness in the comment section and wrote, “Finally come back CID ??i am so happy”. Another user tagged the show best and wrote, “Best show show I am very happy cid back.”

More From This Section

One user feels that their childhood days are back and wrote, “Bachpan k din laut aye hain I am soo excited”.

Dinesh Phandis will be missed

The cast of the previous show is loved by all the fans and it would be interesting to see if the show will repeat the previous cast. However, the key members of the show reprise their roles such as Shivaaji Satam, Daya Shetty as Daya, and Aditya as Abhijeet. Fans will definitely miss a beloved character Frederick (played by Dinesh Phandis) who will be missed by fans as the actor passed away in December last year.

The CID ran from January 21, 1998, to October 27, 2018, and shot 1547 episodes in total.