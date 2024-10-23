Motion poster of 'The Raja Saab' unveiled on Telugu star Prabhas' birthday

Today, on October 23, Telugu superstar Prabhas celebrated his 45th birthday. The motion poster for his next romantic horror comedy, "The Raja Saab," was released by the film's makers on his special day. The three leading ladies in the eagerly anticipated Maruthi-directed movie are Riddhi Kumar, Nidhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan.

Fans are anxious to learn more about Prabhas's upcoming project. Many were left surprised when the film's makers unveiled a brand-new poster on the star's birthday. It shows Prabhas with grey hair and a royal appearance. The movie will hit the screens worldwide on April 10, 2025.

The Raja Saab: About the motion poster

Prabhas is shown as an elderly man in the latest poster for The Raja Saab. He portrayed a young man with a lot of swag in the previous poster, which was circulated a few days earlier. The new poster's total makeover raises the possibility that Prabhas may play a double role in the movie.

The new image features Prabhas's avatar sitting on a throne with his hands folded over his knee, staring straight at the camera. Director Maruthi shared the poster on social media and said, “Been counting down the days for this one :) Happy Birthday to my Raja Saab #Prabhas Darling I might not say much now…..but April 10th will be the day we CROWN THIS MOMENT with the BIGGEST CELEBRATION”.

The Raja Saab: About the movie

On April 10, 2025, The Raja Saab is scheduled to hit theatres. The film's "horror romantic comedy" was verified by its makers. Maruthi is the writer and director of The Raja Saab. Thaman will compose the music for the movie, which is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People's Media Factory.

Anupam Kher, Yogi Babu, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Nidhhi Agerwal, and others play important roles in the film. Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi are the languages in which The Raja Saab will be released.

In Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam, Prabhas will play Deva again. In addition to making a brief appearance in the Vishnu Manchu film Kannappa, he will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. In 2025, he will also work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, written by Nag Ashwin.