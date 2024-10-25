OTT releases this week: Web series and movies to watch this festive weekend

Festive days are here, and people are looking forward to an exciting week ahead, also to spend some quality time with their friends and family. What better way to celebrate than binge-watch your favourite web series or movies to celebrate the occasion and have fun with family. So, get ready to add this week's OTT releases to your list of must-watches.

This week's picks include everything from action-adventure and romantic-thriller to dark-fantasy and mythological-epic. For your weekend binge, let's take a look at some of the television series and movies that are available on streaming services.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this festive weekend

• Do Patti - Netflix (October 25)

In her in-house production, Do Patti, Kriti Sanon portrays twin sisters Saumya and Shailee Sood. Kajol portrays a police officer who becomes involved in a mystery case involving the twins.

Important roles in the romantic-thriller are also played by Shaeer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Vivek Mushran, and Prachee Shah Paandya. It was co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film's writer. The director of Do Patti is Shashanka Chaturvedi.

• Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - JioCinema (October 23, 2024)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a post-apocalyptic action movie and the fifth part in the Mad Max franchise. As a spinoff prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and an origin tale for the Fury Road character Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne in the prequel, it is the first to not centre on the series protagonist Max Rockatansky.

George Miller directed the movie, and he and Doug Mitchell co-produced it. George and Nico Lathouris co-wrote the screenplay as well. Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, John Howard, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others have important part to play in the film.

• Zwigato - Prime Video (October 25)

Manas Singh Mahto, a former factory floor manager in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is the subject of Zwigato's investigation. Manas (Kapil Sharma) is compelled to work as a food delivery rider after losing his job.

His daily battles with the app on his phone and the world of ratings and rewards are shown in the film. Nandita Das is the film's writer, director, and producer. On October 25, Zwigato will be available on Prime Video.

• Beauty in Black - Netflix (October 24)

Tyler Perry is the creator, director, and executive producer of the American drama television series Beauty in Black. The show shows how two women's disparate lives come together. While the other operates a successful business, one struggles to survive after her mother kicks her out. Richard Lawson, Debbi Morgan, Ricco Ross, Crystle Stewart, and Taylor Polidore Williams all have significant parts in the program.

• The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 - Disney+Hotstar (October 23)

Based on Lord Hanuman's divine journey, the epic-animation series highlights his unshakable love for Lord Ram. His bravery, intelligence, and fierce conflicts with Ravana's army will be portrayed in the show. Season 5 of The Legend of Hanuman also explores Lord Hanuman's emotional side by highlighting his compassion in addition to his bravery and power.