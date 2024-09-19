Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya': Woman threatens Salman Khan's father

Actor Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan gets threatened by a woman wearing burqa on a scooter. The veteran writer was on his morning walk today when the incident took place

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
The Bollywood star, Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was reportedly threatened by a woman wearing burqa on a scooter when he was on his morning walk today, September 19, 2024. The veteran writer was approached by the woman, who was accompanied by a man, mentioning the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The woman is yet to be identified.
As per the report, “When Salim Khan was out for a morning walk with Salman Khan, a man and a burqa-clad woman, on a scooter, came to him and issued a threat citing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name". Salim Khan is believed to have been sitting on a bench at a promenade when the said woman allegedly threatened him by saying “Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?”  

As per the Hindustan Times, the police are tracking down the two individuals who were booked. “The police said the incident appeared to be a prank,” the report mentioned.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Salman Khan: What's matter?

Salman Khan has come under fire from Lawrence Bishnoi because of his role in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. Salman got a death threat last year via a letter which too was discovered by his father while he was out on his walk. In the Bandra area of Mumbai, on April 14, 2024, there were gunshots fired outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments. 
Afterwards, it was revealed that the brother of the criminal, Anmol Bishnoi, had taken credit for the shooting on Facebook that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the attack. The Mumbai Police has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against at least nine accused, including Bishnoi.

What does the actor have to say about the case?

“I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment’s first-floor balcony. There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony", Salman Khan said in his statement to the Mumbai Police. 


First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

