Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Diljit Dosanjh gets notice over 'manipulation' in Dil-Luminati tour tickets

Diljit Dosanjh gets notice over 'manipulation' in Dil-Luminati tour tickets

A disappointed fan of singer Diljit Dosanjh has filed a lawsuit against him as she failed to secure a ticket for his next tour of India, which is scheduled on October 26 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 3:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The much-awaited Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati Tour is expected to kick off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26 in Delhi. However, a controversy has popped up about the highly anticipated stage performance. A Delhi-based law student has filed a legal notice after failing to book a ticket for the concert, alleging 'malpractice'.
According to the legal notice, the organisers had stated that the concert's booking window would open to the public on September 12 at 1 pm. However, they opened the window early, and the passes went live at 12:59 pm. As a result, hundreds of fans purchased tickets in under a minute, with several still available because of the organizers' error, according to the Free Press Journal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What do Diljit Dosanjh’s fans have to say about the Dil-Luminati tour ticket?

The law student, Riddhima Kapoor, reportedly cited malpractices in the ticket sales process and accused the Dil-Luminati Tour organizers of violating consumer rights. According to Kapoor, she purposely obtained an HDFC credit card in order to receive early-bird passes.
The notice, as quoted by the Free Press Journal, says, “This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith". 

Delhi Police Creative Warning in Dil-Luminati tour ticket case

In the meantime, Delhi Police shared a creative warning against the fraud of ticket sales for singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. Delhi Police shared a video of a concert set to Diljit's well-known song 'Born To Shine' and wrote a bold caption utilising lyrics from his song. 
The caption says, "Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya". Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot in return reacting to the post of Delhi Police's warning on his Instagram account.

More From This Section

Singer Charlie Puth marries girlfriend Brooke Sansons, shares post on Insta

Stree 2 is second highest-earning Hindi movie now; only behind SRK's Jawan

Bigg Boss Season 18 promo release; Salman Khan to host the show again

Amidst ongoing crisis, Malayalam cinema to get new film association

PVR announces film festival; celebrates Kareena Kapoor's 25 years in Cinema

About the Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati India tour

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to start his Dil-Luminati tour in India next month. This year's Indian edition will kick off on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati following his tour of Delhi. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour: 100,000 tickets gone in 15 minutes

Diljit's Dil-Luminati India tour: View venues, booking details and more

Hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop collapses on stage, dies at 53 in Connecticut

Happy b'day Himesh Reshammiya: Celebrating his top 10 songs of all time

World Music Day 2024: History, significance, theme, quotes and more

Topics :Music fansMusic festivalMusic

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story