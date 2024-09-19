Battling age-related issues, Himesh Reshammiya's father passes away at 87

Veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya, the father of musician-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya, breathed his last on Wednesday (September 18) at the age of 87. The final rites will take place on Thursday (September 19) at 11.30 am at Oshiwara Crematorium, Mumbai.

According to an ANI report, Vipin Reshammiya was admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health complications at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The bereaved family has issued a statement on the tragedy. It reads, "It is with profound grief that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved father Shri Vipin Reshammiya on September 18, 2024. A kind soul with a heart full of love, his presence lit up the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, cherished memories and timeless music."

Vipin Reshammiya has composed music for multiple movies – including the 1988-release Insaf Ki Jung, The Xpose (2014), featuring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role and Tera Surroor.

Vipin Reshammiya’s son Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh, the son of Vipin Reshammiya, started his career as a music composer. He made his acting debut with the movie Aap Kaa Surroor (2007). Himesh has judged many singing reality shows like Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Sur Kshetra and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. Apart from being a singer, he is also a music director, songwriter, producer, and actor. He has featured in several movies such as Aap Kaa Surroor, Karzzzz, Radio, Kajraare, Damadamm!, Khiladi 786 and Tera Surroor, and others.

Himesh Reshammiya spoke about his father during Indian idol

In 2021, Himesh spoke about his father during Indian Idol 12. He revealed that his father has composed songs with legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, but they never released.

He captioned the Instagram post saying, "My dad, composer Vipin Reshammiya, had composed a beautiful track quite a few years back sung by the legendary Lataji and Kishore Kumar ji. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be released then."

The caption added, "I feel that it’s one of the finest classic melodies of all time which should come out in the market for all music lovers, and I will be bringing the song out in the market soon. My dad composed it with a lot of love and I’m happy that this song will be coming out soon for all of you; give it all your love when it comes out and you hear it. We shot for the Kishore Kumar 100 songs special this week and the very talented singers of #indianidol sang beautifully like always. Lots of love."