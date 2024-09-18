American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth married lotime girlfriend Brooke Sansone, in a ceremony at the singer's family estate in Montecito, California.

The “See you Again” singer Puth shared his wedding photos on his Instagram account with a caption that reads, "I love you Brooke...I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I'll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you'll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The American singer also shared a video and wrote, "Today I stand before you Brooke, And I can't help but realize. Today is truly the happiest I've been. In my 32 years of life. Some things I could not predict but one thing has always been clear. Yes somehow I seemed to have always known. I'd be standing with you up here."

The Bride, Brooke, also shared wedding pictures on her social media account and wrote, "My favorite part of the day, the ceremony."

She also shared a caption that reads, "Marrying the man of my dreams calls for creating the dress of my dreams."

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone married on September 7, 2024, but they officially announced the information 10 days later, on September 17.

Couple engaged for two years

According to Vogue, the couple started dating back in June 2022. After dating for nearly a year and three months, Puth reached New York from Los Angeles to propose to Sansone at 11.11 pm.

While sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

Brooke Sansone, a digital marketing coordinator in New Jersey, grew up with Charlie. Before tying the knot, they dated for nearly two years.