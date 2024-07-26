Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 2nd India-Japan consultations on Middle East discuss developments in region

2nd India-Japan consultations on Middle East discuss developments in region

The consultations covered a wide range of topics, including political developments, economic opportunities and challenges in the Middle East/West Asia region

India-Japan, Japan-India
Both sides agreed to remain in touch and continue their consultation on issues concerning the Middle East region. | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 8:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The second India-Japan consultation on the Middle East was held in the national capital on Thursday, and both sides discussed the challenges and political developments happening in the Middle East and West Asia region.

The delegation was led by Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, West Asia & North Africa (WANA) Division, and the Japanese delegation was led by Ando Toshihide, Director General, Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The consultations covered a wide range of topics, including political developments, economic opportunities and challenges in the Middle East/West Asia region," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Moreover, participants engaged in constructive discussions, sharing their perspectives and insights on the situation in the Middle East, including Gaza.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch and continue their consultation on issues concerning the Middle East region.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, stating that the discussions were held in New Delhi today.

More From This Section

Premium

Budget frontlines: 'Agnipath' driving shift in spending patterns

Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with counterparts from Asean countries

Budget 2024: Uptick in share of capital expenditure in defence spends

China's secretive spaceplane likely testing 'dual use' technology: Experts

China making inroads into key choke points in Indian Ocean: US lawmaker

"2nd India-Japan Consultations on Middle East/West Asia held in New Delhi today. Discussions covered the situations in the Middle East including Gaza," the MEA spokesperson said in the post.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held a meeting with Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual concern.

India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'.

The most recent round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on February 8, 2024 between Foreign Secretary and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Takehiro Funakoshi, the Indian embassy in Tokyo stated.

The friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nissan's profits wiped out by deep US discounts; shares plunge 7%

Yen rises over 0.5% as carry trades unwind, risk sentiment takes a hit

Nissan to reboot India ops, lines up product launches over next 30 months

Can AI teach you to smile? Japan's firm uses it for customer satisfaction

Japan to ease entry for tourists with pre-clearance, speed up immigration

Topics :JapanIndiaMiddle EastWest AsiaIsrael-PalestineGaza conflict

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story