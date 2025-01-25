Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

7 J&K cops who foiled Amarnath attack among gallantry medal recipients

Medal for Gallantry recipients also included Humayun Bhat, a deputy superintendent of police who was one of four officers to lay down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir

Amarnath
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the officers on their achievement. | Representative Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Seven of the 15 Jammu and Kashmir Police officers, including former Kashmir Zone inspector general of police Vijay Kumar, awarded gallantry medals on the eve of Republic Day, played a key role in averting a possible terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra three years ago, officials said.

The Medal for Gallantry recipients also included Humayun Bhat, a deputy superintendent of police who was one of four officers to lay down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir's Kokernag in September 2023. 

Bhat had been honoured with the Kirti Chakra for extraordinary bravery on the eve of last year's Independence Day.

In addition to the 15 gallantry medals, Anand Jain and Nitish Kumar -- two additional directors general of police-rank officers -- received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service while 10 other officers were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

During his tenure in Kashmir as inspector general of police, Kumar generated an input that a group of terrorists were planning to carry out an attack on the annual Amarnath Yatra in June 2022, the officials said on Saturday.

On June 14, a small police party headed by Rakesh Balwal, the-then Srinagar senior superintendent of police, under Kumar's supervision, stopped a vehicle at Bemina on the outskirts of the city, leading to an encounter.

The officials said two hardcore terrorists, including a Pakistani, were eliminated during the operation that was conducted without the assistance of the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force, and intelligence agencies.

Kumar, who was later promoted to additional director general of police and recently transferred to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre's Delhi segment, Balwal and five other police personnel, received the gallantry medal for their bravery.

Kumar, a standout officer whose service record includes a unique combination of expertise in anti-terrorist, anti-Maoist and law-and-order operations within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, has played a significant role in the fight to counter terror threats and maintain peace post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the officers on their achievement.

"Congratulations to police personnel and officers who have been conferred with the Medal for Gallantry, President's Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2025," Sinha said in a post on X.

He also paid tribute to selection-grade fireman Satish Kumar Raina, who was posthumously conferred with the Medal for Gallantry for sacrificing his life while performing his duties during a fire incident in Jammu's Prem Nagar area.

Raina, posted at the Shaheedi Chowk fire station in Jammu city, lost his life during a fire fighting operation in January 2023.

The Medal for Gallantry is awarded for a rare conspicuous act of gallantry and a conspicuous act of gallantry, respectively, in saving life and property or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in service and the Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Republic DayJammu and KashmirGallantry Medals

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

